'Tried To Frame Shinde As Well...': Param Bir Singh Continues Slew Of Allegations Against MVA Leaders

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh has alleged that during the tenure of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, then Home Minister Anil Deshmukh attempted to pressure him to arrest not only himself but also then Opposition Leader Devendra Fadnavis, and several other BJP leaders, including then Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde. Singh made these claims during an interview with ANI and mentioned that meetings related to this issue were held at both Sharad Pawar's residence, Silver Oak, and Uddhav Thackeray's residence, Matoshree. These revelations could further intensify the political climate.

According to Singh, a meeting was held at Silver Oak, which was attended by Sharad Pawar, Anil Deshmukh, Anil Gote, and P.P. Chavan. During this meeting, pressure was allegedly applied to initiate false cases against political opponents. Singh claims he refused to comply, stating, "I clearly told them that I would not file false cases against anyone."

Following the meeting at Silver Oak, another meeting was reportedly held at Uddhav Thackeray’s residence, Matoshree, where Anil Deshmukh was also present. Singh claims that during this meeting, Deshmukh pressured him to arrest Pravin Darekar in the Mumbai bank case, despite the case being closed after an investigation. Singh reportedly reiterated, "I will not take any further action in this case."

Singh further alleged that the MVA government attempted to frame him with false cases and tried to arrest Devendra Fadnavis in an old land scam case from Thane. He claimed that the investigation into this case was conducted by then Assistant Commissioner of Police Sardar Patil, who received direct instructions from Sanjay Pande, who in turn was directed by Anil Deshmukh, Sharad Pawar, and Uddhav Thackeray. Singh added that attempts were made not only against him but also against Fadnavis.

In a surprising twist, Singh also claimed that attempts were made to implicate Eknath Shinde in the same case. He alleged that Sanjay Pande instructed Sardar Patil to arrest Shinde, suggesting that the then Chief Minister had tried to arrest his own minister.