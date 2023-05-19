Trimbakeshwar temple incident: “Attempt to replace Constitution with Manusmriti goes against country”, says Husain Dalwai

On Saturday night in Trimbak, a group of young individuals participating in the Sandal procession attempted to perform a ritual near the temple entrance by offering flowers and lighting incense. This incident has sparked political tensions in Maharashtra, leading to a tense atmosphere in the Trimbak area. Both ruling and opposition party leaders have shared their opinions on this matter.

Meanwhile, Husain Dalwai, a prominent Congress leader, expressed his solidarity by praying at the steps outside the entrance of Trimbakraja. During his interaction with the media outside the temple, Dalwai indirectly criticized the BJP, stating that any attempt to replace the Constitution drafted by Babasaheb Ambedkar with Manusmriti goes against the principles of the country. He also expressed gratitude to the local community, emphasizing that there is no support for those who seek to incite violence in Trimbak.

Hussain Dalwai stated, "Currently, no one supports those who want to instigate riots. They have no effective plans to address the country's issues. Unemployment is on the rise here, and they have no schemes to provide jobs. They lack any educational policy. There is no strategy to combat inflation. Their intention is to hand over the available industries to industrialists like Adani. These very people are attempting to incite unrest."

"I am here to commend and extend my congratulations to the people in this area. Despite the circumstances, they have maintained peace. It is significant that they have shown support for the Muslim community. This has been possible due to the blessings of this temple. As a Muslim, I personally visit Vitthal's darshan. We also consider Vitthal to be a part of our heritage," expressed Dalwai.

Dalwai said, "If someone intends to bring Manusmriti and undermine the Constitution written by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, it is against the principles of our nation. To counter such intentions, it is necessary for figures like Shivaji Maharaj, Mahatma Gandhi, Mahatma Phule, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, and our revered Sane Guruji to be born again in our country. Only then can true harmony prevail in our nation. People like us should make sincere efforts to unite individuals and foster inclusivity. I pray to the Almighty to grant a long and prosperous life to the people here... It is truly remarkable that even amidst tensions, the people here have upheld Hindu-Muslim harmony, showing a path to Maharashtra, which is of immense significance."