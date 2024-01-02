Hit and Run Law Protest: Truck drivers agitation hits vegetable supply in Thane

Thane residents are facing the brunt of a transport association protest against a new hit-and-run law, with soaring vegetable prices, petrol shortages, and concerns about milk supply. Loaded with fruits and vegetables, trucks remain stranded on roads, unable to reach markets. Milk deliveries are delayed, and vegetable prices have climbed sharply. Onions, priced at Rs 30/kg yesterday, now cost Rs 40/kg. Green peas have tripled in price, from Rs 30/kg to Rs 100/kg. Tomatoes and potatoes have also seen significant increases.

Sunil Yadav, a vegetable vendor, told LokmatTimes.com, "Trucks haven't come for three days. There's no stock of onions or potatoes. How can we sell to customers?" He fears shutting down if supplies don't resume. Sonveer Singh, owner of Sonu Traders, said, "Vegetables from Gujarat and Indore are stuck for days, rotting and getting damaged." One of his trucks remains undelivered, with similar delays expected for 3-4 days. Shops rely on older stock, disappointing customers seeking fresh produce. The new Motor Vehicles Act provision imposing a Rs 7 lakh penalty and 10-year jail term for hit-and-run cases has sparked the protest. Truck drivers view it as "draconian" and demand its withdrawal. Adding to the chaos, some Thane petrol pumps have run out of fuel, while others have limited supplies.