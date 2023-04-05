Trupti Desai to contest Lok Sabha elections from Baramati

Trupti Desai, a social activist and former contestant on the reality show Bigg Boss, is reportedly gearing up to enter politics and contest in the Baramati Lok Sabha elections.

People of the constituency are seeking change after 15 years of dynastic rule, Trupti Desai said. She believes that the upcoming election will be a battle between money power and people's power. Speculations are rife that she may join the BJP and contest against Supriya Sule. The Aam Aadmi Party has also expressed interest in having Trupti Desai join their party. These discussions are now prevalent in political circles.

Trupti Desai expressed her belief that the BJP is currently popular among the public due to the good work done by Devendra Fadnavis in the state. She also stated that she is interested in running for the Baramati Lok Sabha elections and has been approached by the Aam Aadmi Party with an offer. Desai added that she would not turn down the opportunity if given the chance by the national party.