Tulja Bhavani temple in Osmanabad to be revamped and sanctum will in layed with gold and silver

The premises of the famous Tulja Bhavani temple in Maharashtra's Osmanabad district will be revamped and the sanctum will be inlayed with gold and silver, a district official said.

Speaking to reporters, district collector Sachin Ombase said a detailed project report for revamping the temple will be made in the next three months.

According to a report of PTI, The sanctum of Tulja Bhavani temple is inlayed with silver. But we plan to use both gold and silver. The administration appeals to people to donate for the work and a bank account will be created to accept contributions, the official said.

A meeting of stakeholders took place in Tuljapur, during which discussions were held about various issues pertaining to the temple, he said.