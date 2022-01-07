Twenty staff members of Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil test COVID-19 positive

Twenty staff members of Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil tested positive for COVID-19, said State Home Minister's Office.

Mumbai reported 20,181 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the positivity rate to 29.90 per cent.

With these, Mumbai's tally of COVID-19 cases jumped to 8,53,809, while the tally of active cases stood at 79,260 on Thursday

With 2,837 on Thursday, the cumulative recoveries mounted to 7,55,563. The recovery rate on Thursday stood at 88 per cent in the city

A total of 16,388 people died so far with four new deaths on Thursday.

The overall growth rate of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai is 0.99 per cent and the doubling rate of patients is 70 days.

As per BMC, a total of 67,000 test samples were collected of which 20,181 were tested positive yesterday.

1,170 patients were hospitalised on Thursday. 106 patients are on Oxygen out of total hospitalised patients.

Out of 35,594 available beds, only 5,998 are occupied by the patients so far. Only 16.8 per cent of beds are occupied out of the total available beds.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 36,265 new cases, 13 deaths and, 8,907 discharges on Thursday.

The State yesterday reported 79 Omicron cases, taking the tally to 876 including 381 recoveries.

( With inputs from ANI )

