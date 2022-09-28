Twitter reactions-political leaders react on PFI ban

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde welcomed the Union government's decision to ban the Popular Front of India (PFI), which has allegedly been involved in a series of violence, and said it has come to light that the organisation was planning "something serious" in the state.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath also welcomed the decision to ban PFI in a tweet he said the ban on PFI and affiliated organisations - which he claimed had participated in 'anti-national' activities - represented a "'New India', where terrorists, criminals, organisations and individuals who pose a threat to the unity and integrity of the nation and the security are not acceptable."

The organisation members had also tried to disturb peace in Pune, but swift police action foiled their bid, Shinde told reporters in Nashik and thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the step to ban PFI and its several associates for five years.

"The PFI and its allied organisations were found to be involved in serious crimes. The organisation recently became active in terror funding, murders, insulting the Constitution, disturbing the social harmony and unity of the country. It has also surfaced that the organisation was planning something serious in Maharashtra as well," the CM said. The plans of anti-social elements to undertake anti-national activities and divide the society will never succeed, he further stated.

More than 150 people allegedly linked to the PFI were detained or arrested in raids across seven states on Tuesday, five days after a similar pan-India crackdown against the 16-year-old group had led to the arrest of more than a hundred of its activities and seizure of several dozen properties.

राष्ट्र विरोधी गतिविधियों में संलिप्त पॉपुलर फ्रंट ऑफ इंडिया (PFI) और उसके अनुषांगिक संगठनों पर लगाया गया प्रतिबंध सराहनीय एवं स्वागत योग्य है।



यह 'नया भारत' है, यहां आतंकी, आपराधिक और राष्ट्र की एकता व अखंडता तथा सुरक्षा के लिए खतरा बने संगठन एवं व्यक्ति स्वीकार्य नहीं। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) September 28, 2022

