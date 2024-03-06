Two and a Half Months Gone, SIT is Yet To Talk To Me: Thane Influencer Priya Singh

The case of Priya Singh, who was allegedly run over by her boyfriend, has shocked the state. Two and a half months later, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) is yet to register Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in the case. On Tuesday, the Bombay High Court directed the State to respond to Singh's petition. Singh claimed that Ashwajit Gaikwad, the son of a bureaucrat, assaulted her and ran over her leg with an SUV on Ghodbunder Road in Thane. LokmatTimes.com spoke both to the victim Singh and her lawyer Mayuri Hatle-Bane. The victim arrived at the court yesterday on a wheelchair. “I am still recovering from my injuries. There is no update from the SIT. Even after submitting them an application letter, they did not take my statement even once. My earlier statement was manipulated by the police. Accused’s lawyers hasn’t filed reply to my writ pettion. They were lying in the court that they didn’t receive the writ petition.”



Singh’s lawyer Mayuri Hatle-Bane told, “Accused Romil Patil and Sagar Shelake have not yet appeared before the HC. Whereas, Gaikwad and his lawyers are aiming for quashing of FIR under section 482 CrPC. We are hoping that judiciary will do the justice. We want SIT to rightly investigate this matter.”Singh said she underwent 2 surgeries and her spine got fractured. Apart from the physical weakness, she is also suffering from mental health issues. “Day and night, I am receiving threats. My character assasination is being done. On the other hand, Ashwajit is roaming outside and attending some political events. Just because of his political connections, he is being protected.”

LokmatTimes.com has also accessed the writ petition filed by Singh. It states the entire incident which took place on December 11, 2023 was an offence for an attempt to murder which should have been invoked in the F.I.R. under Section 307, 354 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860. However, the said F.I.R. is registered as Rash and Negligent driving thereby suppressing and manipulating the material facts as narrated by the Petitioner Singh in the hospital. According to the writ petition, “The Petitioner says that Kasarvadavali police took her statement when she was sedated and under heavy medication. They recorded her statement in Marathi and read it to her in Marathi and not in Hindi or English which she was accustomed to and was well versed into. While doing so, she was unaware that many facts which she had narrated were dropped from her statement.”

The whole incident came to light when Singh narrated her ordeal on Instagram. "My boyfriend slapped me, tried to strangle my neck, I tried to push him away. He bit my hand, beat me, pulled my hair and his friend out of nowhere pushed me to the ground," told Singh. She stated that she ran to his car to get her phone and her bag and that's when Ashwajit asked his driver to run her over. “I clearly heard Ashwajit instructing his driver Uda daal isko. After running over her legs, they fled away from the site.” Main accused Gaikwad and his 2 aides were arrested on December 17 and released on bail the next day as the SIT applied only bailable sections. It is pertinent to mention that Ashwajit is a BJP leader and a son of Anilkumar Gaikwad, who works at MSRDC. Finally, the High Court has ordered all respondents to submit affidavits. Next court hearing is likely to take place at March 26. “Ashwajit left me to die on road by mowing down under his car. Waiting for justice has been too long and the Investigation machinery doesn't seem to be keen on giving any fruitful result to me. Just looking at the inaction waiting endlessly for their outcome would only render me feeling helpless. Lets hope the HC delivers justice,” says Singh.

