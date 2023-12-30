Two Dead, 55 Injured After Bus Overturns in Raigad

Published: December 30, 2023

In a distressing incident at Tamhini Ghat, located in Maharashtra's Raigad district within the jurisdiction of the Mangaon police station, a fatal accident unfolded around 7:30 a.m. The mishap transpired as a travel bus, bearing registration number MH 04 AF K 6299, en route from Pune to Mangaon, lost control, veered off the road, and overturned.

Two women were killed in the accident. Fifty-five people were also injured. The injured were taken to the Mangaon sub-district hospital for treatment. Traffic has been restored at the scene of the accident.

