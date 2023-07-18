Two friends jump in front of running train in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A shocking incident has come to light from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, where two friends committed suicide by jumping under a running train. The bodies of the two were found on the railway track in the Mukundwadi area this morning (Tuesday), causing a stir in the community.

The deceased have been identified as Vishal Devidas Dabhade (20) and Anil Dadarao Awhad (35). According to reports, the two were friends, and they both jumped in front of the running train together, resulting in their deaths. The cause of the two suicides is yet to be ascertained, and the police are currently investigating the case further.

According to reports, both of them worked as labourers. In the morning, local workers were on their way to work when they found the bodies lying dismembered on the tracks. They immediately informed the police, who rushed to inform their families.