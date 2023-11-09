Two killed after truck hits bus on Samruddhi Expressway

Two individuals lost their lives in a collision between a truck and a private bus on Thursday, according to a police official, on the Samruddhi Expressway in Buldhana district, Maharashtra. The incident occurred at approximately 4 am in the Mehkar area of Buldhana, which is situated around 350 km from Nagpur. The bus driver had halted the vehicle in a lane for a tire check when the accident transpired.

The bus was on way to Nagpur from Mumbai. The truck hit the bus from its rear ride, killing its driver and a passenger, the official said. Samruddhi Mahamarg, named Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg, is a 701-km-long expressway connecting Mumbai and Nagpur.

It traverses 10 districts including Nagpur, Washim, Wardha, Ahmednagar, Buldhana, Aurangabad, Amravati, Jalna, Nashik and Thane. A number of accidents have been witnessed on the expressway since it became operational in December last year.