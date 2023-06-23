Two killed in autorickshaw-truck collision in Hingoli district

In a tragic incident on The Waranga-Hadgaon road in the Hingoli district, an autorickshaw collided with a truck at Waranga Phata around 2:30 pm today. The collision resulted in the immediate loss of two lives.

The victims have been identified as Santosh Maruti Mitkari (40) and Kaushalyabai Dhondiba Tupkare (60). The Akhada Balapur police station has taken action and registered a case related to the incident. Authorities are investigating the cause of the collision.

This unfortunate accident serves as a reminder of the importance of road safety and the need for vigilant driving.