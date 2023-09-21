Two killed, one injured in accident on Ahmednagar-Kalyan Highway

In a tragic incident along the Ahmednagar-Kalyan highway near Kolamatha in Junnar Taluka, a collision claimed two lives and left a man severely injured. A pickup truck collided head-on with a young woman walking on the road, as well as a couple riding a motorcycle.

The victims have been identified as Rituja Ashok Dumbare (19) and Savita Geetaram Tambe (45), both tragically losing their lives. Geetaram Namdev Tambe (52), the injured, is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Alephata.

Rituja Dumbare was walking on the road when the collision occurred, while Geetaram Namdev Tambe and his wife Savita Tambe were riding their motorcycle towards Kalyan. The pickup truck, heading in the same direction, collided with the motorcycle, causing the truck to veer to the opposite side of the road. The driver of the pickup vehicle abandoned the scene, prompting a police investigation into the matter. Local authorities swiftly responded, rushing the injured to the hospital for immediate medical attention.