Two missing Latur girls rescued from Pune

The police have successfully located and rescued two girls who had been missing for over a year from central Maharashtra's Latur district, as confirmed by an official on Thursday. These girls, aged 18 and 16, were found and rescued on Wednesday in Pune district, approximately 370 kilometers away from Latur. They had been residing with a group of men, according to the official.

Based on separate complaints, three cases of abduction were registered at Shivaji Nagar, Udgir Rural and Ausa police stations of Latur district under IPC section 363 (kidnapping) last year, said the official. Police formed multiple teams to trace the victims.

The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit's sub-inspectors Shamal Deshmukh and Subhash Suryawanshi, along with their team, worked on leads provided by the cyber cell. They tracked the movements of these girls across Pune, Satara, Solapur, and certain villages near the Karnataka border. Two of the girls were eventually located and rescued from Pune district, and they have been safely returned to Latur, as confirmed by the official.

