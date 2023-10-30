Two people sitting in Delhi erasing importance of Mumbai: Uddhav Thackeray hits out at BJP

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Central government asserting that numerous businesses are moving out of the state to Gujarat and that Mumbai is losing its importance. While addressing a gathering of senior Shiv Sainiks, the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief said that two people sitting in Delhi have been erasing the importance of Mumbai.

In 2014 and 2019 they tried to steal Shiv Sena and they knew that the future of Gadaar wouldn't continue they all would be disqualified. So they didn't stop there they wanted to finish Shiv Sena completely.Mumbai's importance had increased then but now these two people sitting in Delhi have been erasing all this. Now all businesses are moving or going to Gujarat. Yesterday, one diamond business moved to Gujarat. You are killing the importance of Mumbai, Thackeray said.

In addition to this, the former Maharashtra Chief Minister responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's critique of Sharad Pawar during a recent visit to Shirdi. Thackeray accused PM Modi of adversely impacting farmers and raised questions about his contributions to their well-being.

What have you (PM Modi) done for farmers? So tell me what you are doing for the farmers and how you crushed the farmers. Just asking others what did he do? the Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief said. Pawar will look at what he did for farmers. It's between Pawar and the farmers, But what did you (PM Modi) do for the farmers? asked Uddhav Thackeray. Why were the farmers in the north sitting on the road in the cold, wind and rain for a whole year? Why was the black law withdrawn after that? he said, taking a dig at PM Modi.