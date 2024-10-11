Two Youths Attempt to Break Bank of Maharashtra ATM in Fazalpura; Shocking CCTV Footage Emerge (Watch Video)

In a daring late-night attempt, two youths tried to break into an ATM of the Bank of Maharashtra located in the Fazalpura area of Ujjain's Chimanganj Mandi police station jurisdiction on Thursday night. The entire incident was recorded by the CCTV camera installed inside the ATM, revealing the audacious tactics employed by the would-be thieves.

Dressed as women and concealing their faces with dupattas, the accused attempted to evade detection. In a calculated move, they sprayed a substance on the ATM's camera to obscure their identities. However, their meticulous planning unraveled when the alarm system activated, prompting them to flee the scene before completing their illicit act. Authorities are now reviewing the CCTV footage to identify the culprits and track their movements following the incident.

A few months ago a similar incident was reported in Beed when 3-4 robbers barged into an ATM in Beed, uprooted the teller machine, and fled with it in a pickup truck. A dramatic chase ensued as the police chased the robbers for around 61 km, prompting them to abandon the machine and flee. Reports indicate that the ATM contained around Rs 24 lakhs at the time of the robbery, which has been safely recovered by the police. The incident was caught on the CCTV cameras installed inside the ATM. In the video, a few masked robbers can be seen entering the ATM with a rope, tying it around the machine, and uprooting it. After loading the ATM onto the pickup truck, they fled the scene. However, the police were promptly informed about the incident, arrived at the spot, and started chasing the thieves. The chase continued for around 61 km, after which the thieves abandoned the ATM and fled. The police stated that the ATM contained 2.4 million rupees, which were safely recovered. The search for the thieves continues, and a complaint has been registered in connection with the incident.

