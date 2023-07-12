UCC would not harm interests of Muslims or tribal communities: Ramdas Athawale

Union minister Ramdas Athawale, said the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) would not be detrimental to Muslims or tribal communities interests. Dr B R Ambedkar was in favour of the UCC, and it is needed for ensuring religious harmony, he said.

Congress is spreading false propaganda that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its government will change the Constitution. This is false propaganda being spread by the Opposition. UCC is needed to ensure unity and harmony between Hindus and Muslims. Even B R Ambedkar, the architect of our Constitution, was in favour of UCC, said Athawale, a Dalit leader from Maharashtra.

I want to tell Muslims that the UCC is not against you. Instead of doing politics over it, all political parties should support it. Not all tribals are against it. This law is not against tribals or Dalits or Hindus or Muslims. It is very important to bring in the UCC, he added. Law Commission in June invited views and suggestions from religious organisations as well as the public at large about the UCC which has been a contentious issue for long. Athawale, meanwhile, also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not anti-Muslim or anti-Dalit.