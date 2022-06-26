Uday Samant becomes 8th minister to join the Shinde camp in Guwahati

In yet another setback for Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena, one more Shiv Sena legislator may join the Eknath Shinde camp in Guwahati. The Shinde Camp, which currently has the support of 38 Sena MLAs, could grow to 39.According to sources, Shiv Sena MLA and sitting minister Uday Samant has flown to Guwahati. He is likely to join the 50-strong breakaway faction (which includes several independent legislators) led by Eknath Shinde.

As the political crisis in Maharashtra intensifies with no signs of a resolution, Assam minister Ashok Singhal on Saturday night arrived at Radisson Blu Hotel in Assam's Guwahati to meet rebel Maharashtra MLAs, including Eknath Shinde. The political situation in the state seems to be slowly moving in favour of Eknath Shinde with four more party MLAs reaching Guwahati on Thursday.Central government also provided 'Y+' category armed Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) security cover to 15 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs

