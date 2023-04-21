Uday Samant meets Sharad Pawar to discuss Natya Parishad election; clarifies non-political motive

State Industries Minister Uday Samant reached the Silver Oak residence to meet NCP chief Sharad Pawar. The sudden meeting has triggered a lot of discussion in political circles. Meanwhile, there is no politics behind these meetings. No one should do that, Samant said. There is an election for the Akhil Bhartiya Natya Parishad. Samant said he met Pawar to apprise him of the issue.

Yesterday, Gautam Adani met with Sharad Pawar, and there are no additional details available about their discussion. Today, Eknath Shinde's faction leader and minister, Uday Samant, also met with Pawar to discuss the Natya Parishad election. Samant clarified that the purpose of his visit was solely to provide information and that it was not politically motivated.

After meeting with Sharad Pawar, Uday Samant spoke to the media and clarified that their lawyers had presented their argument well in the ongoing power struggle. He believes that Eknath Shinde will remain the Chief Minister and will also be the next one. When asked about the Kharghar tragedy, Samant questioned who should be held responsible for deaths during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Uday Samant stated that Maratha and OBC reservation issues are crucial, and they are focused on development. They don't pay attention to criticism from those who oppose it, and there's no need to address it. Samant also mentioned that Ajit Pawar has a different ideology, and the Chief Minister and Prime Minister will make decisions if he changes it. Sources indicated that the Maratha reservation matter was discussed during Sharad Pawar's visit.