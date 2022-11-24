Uddhav accuses Shinde Fadnavis for carving out wards as per their political convenience for BMC elections

A day after the Maharashtra urban development department directed the 24 municipal corporations to prepare draft revised wards for the upcoming elections, the Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray chief Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday accused the Shinde Fadnavis government for carving out wards as per their political convenience.

Power comes and goes but we have to work for the growth of the organization. The present government is preparing to structure the wards according to their convenience. That is why the government has ordered to restructure the wards. This is how the government is functioning in an arbitrary manner,’’ said Thackeray. The elections to the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections have been delayed by several months.

The five-year term of the BMC ended on March 7, 2022. Following that date, Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal was appointed as the administrator for the corporation.It is the first time since 1984-85 that the BMC is being run by an administrator in the absence of an elected civic body. The BMC is one of the largest civic bodies in India and the richest.Maharashtra's local body polls.