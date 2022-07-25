Uddhav camp moves SC against EC order to prove majority on Shinde group's plea

The Uddhav Thackeray-led camp of Shiv Sena on Monday knocked the doors of the Supreme Court seeking a direction to stay the proceedings before the Election Commission of India on rebel leader Eknath Shinde’s group's plea. The Chief Minister Shinde-led group has asked the EC to recognise them as the real Shiv Sena.The Thackeray group stated in its plea before the SC that the EC cannot proceed in the matter since several cases in related matters are pending before the top court.The EC had last week asked the two camps led by Thackeray and Shinde to submit documentary evidence before it to prove they have the required numbers within the party to back their claims.

The poll panel asked the two camps to submit letters of support in the Shiv Sena's legislative and organisational departments and a written statement by August 8, 1 pm.Shinde had welcomed the direction by the poll panel on its plea, stating that EC had written to them. Shinde said their camp will take their stand before the EC and added that they represent the real Shiv Sena as they have the support of 50 MLAs and 2/3rd of the party's MPs.Uddhav camp's Sanjay Raut, however, said Delhi - apparently referring to the BJP-led Union government - is trying to destroy the Shiv Sena. He asserted that Uddhav Thackeray is the only leader of Shiv Sena, which was formed by Balasaheb Thackeray more than 50 years ago.Shinde's rebellion led to the collapse of the Thackeray government last month and he took oath as CM on June 30. The BJP's Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as deputy CM.