Uddhav-led Sena reacts after BMC denies permission for Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday denied a nod to Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde factions for the Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park in Mumbai citing a police report which said that allowing a rally would lead to a law and order situation. Now, the Thackeray-led Shiv Sena has said that the Mumbai civic body’s decision to deny permission to it for Dussehra rally at the Shivaji Park here was expected and claimed it was “very bad script of the BJP”.

Former Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar, the spokesperson of the Thackeray-led Sena, also accused the BJP of trying to corner her party with the denial of permission for the rally on October 5.Ajay Choudhary, leader of the Thackeray-led faction in the Maharashtra Assembly, asserted that the party’s annual congregation will be held at at the iconic ground in central Mumbai irrespective of permission from the civic body.He claimed the party will resort to “guerrilla warfare tactics” to hold its rally.Both the factions claim to be the “real Shiv Sena” and had applied for permission to hold their annual rally at the Shivaji Park.Last week, the Shinde faction got permission to hold a rally at the MMRDA ground at the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai.