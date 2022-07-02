Uddhav says new CM not from his party: Eknath Shinde responds

After Shiv Sena rebel leader Eknath Shinde was sworn in as the Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray has made his first attack as party chief. Hitting out at Shinde, who led the revolt against him for over a week which culminated in the resignation of Thackeray from the office, the Shiv Sena chief said that the new CM is not from his party which the BJP has aimed at making. He said that he had told Union Home Minister Amit Shah in 2019 about the distribution of the Chief Ministerial post for 2.5 years each.

Newly appointed Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has responded to this aggressive statement of Uddhav Thackeray.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde gave an interview to India Today. At this time the reporter sought his views on various topics. When asked what issues will be on the agenda of Shinde government in the future, which issues will be given priority, he tried to know the opinion of Eknath Shinde on the statement of Uddhav Thackeray. "I will reply to Uddhav Thackeray at the right time," he said. Also, when will you go to Matoshri? The reporter asked him such a question. I will go to Matoshri when the right time comes. You will know, said Shinde.