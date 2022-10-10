Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde factions of Shiv Sena submits symbol names to EC

Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde factions of the Shiv Sena have formally submitted to the Election Commission (EC) their choice of three symbols and names each other party's bow and arrow symbol was frozen by the poll panel.

Sources in the poll panel on Monday confirmed that the alternative symbols and names have been submitted by both factions for allocation.

The EC will now examine them to ensure that the symbols sought by them are not similar and not being used by any other party. Also, the symbols submitted should not be already frozen.

"The allocation of a symbol is the prerogative of the Commission. In such cases, it may allocate the symbol which is not in the list of free symbols available with the state chief electoral officer," the former functionary explained.

In an interim order over the claims by the rival factions for control of the organisation, the Commission asked them to suggest by Monday three different name choices and also as many free symbols for allocation to their respective groups.

As October 14 is the last date of filing papers, the EC decision on the alternative symbols and names of the two factions is likely soon.