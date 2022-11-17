Uddhav Thackeray and family pay tribute to Balasaheb Thackeray on his death anniversary

Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray paid tributes here at the memorial of his father and Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray on his death anniversary.

Uddhav Thackeray was accompanied by his son and former state minister Aaditya Thackeray, wife Rashmi Thackeray, other senior leaders of the Sena faction headed by him and party workers.

They paid homage at the memorial located at the Shivaji Park in Dadar area of Mumbai.