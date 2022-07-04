Uddhav Thackeray arrives at Shiv Sena Bhavan ahead of party meeting

Shiv Sena chief and former Maharashtra CM and Uddhav Thackeray arrived at Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai ahead of the meeting. Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray is holding a meeting at the Shiv Sena Bhavan. The party has also called all its district chiefs at Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai.

Eknath Shinde-led government on Monday reached the majority mark of 164 in the Maharashtra Assembly. The trust vote for the Shinde-led government sworn in on June 30 after the collapse of the 31-month-old Maha Vikas Aghadi regime comes on the second day of the two-day Special Session of the Assembly convened by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on July 3-4.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the government cleared its first litmus test when BJP's Advocate Rahul Narwekar a first-time legislator was elected as Speaker of the House with a comfortable margin.