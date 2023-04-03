Uddhav Thackeray challenges BJP to fulfil Savarkar's 'Akhand Bharat' dream

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief and former CM Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP to fulfil late Hindutva ideologue Savarkar's dream of "Akhand Bharat.

Addressing the first rally of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Thackeray targeted BJP and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde over the 'Savarkar Gaurav yatra', saying the sacred saffron (flag) doesn't look good in their hands.

"Savarkar suffered rigorous imprisonment and hardships for the Independence of the country and not to make Modi the prime minister. Will you fulfil Savarkar's dream of 'Akhand Bharat'?" Thackeray asked.

"The BJP and (Eknath) Shinde-led Shiv Sena should follow the ideals of Savarkar and Sardar Patel. Some time back, Amit Shah had asked BJP in Maharashtra to show Uddhav Thackeray his place. This is my place. But when will you show us the place in the Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK)?" he asked.

"Calling it Bharatiya Janata Party is an insult to the people of India. They attack Opposition leaders with corruption charges and induct them into their party. So all corrupt leaders are now in the BJP," the former chief minister said.

He also took a swipe at PM Modi over his remarks that some people were hellbent to sully his image and they have given a "supari" (contract) for this purpose.

"Who is doing that (tarnishing the image)? Opposition leaders are being questioned by Central probe agencies and they are called corrupt. The BJP wants to finish off all political parties except their party. They feel nobody should ask them any questions. This is a threat to democracy and we are moving towards dictatorship", Thackeray said.