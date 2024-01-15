Uddhav Thackeray Faction Eyes Sushma Andhare for Kalyan Lok Sabha Seat

Kalyan: Following Uddhav Thackeray's recent visit to the Kalyan Lok Sabha constituency, where he targeted Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's son Shrikanth Shinde, a surprising development has emerged within the Thackeray faction. Vivek Khamkar, the Dombivili city chief, has floated the possibility of fielding Sushma Andhare as the party's candidate in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Khamkar's statement, claiming that "voters' support lies with Thackeray regardless of Shinde faction's tactics," has fueled speculation about the Thackeray faction's strategy. He further asserted that Aditya Thackeray, now seen as a national leader, wouldn't contest from Kalyan as he has another constituency.

Taking aim at Shrikanth Shinde, Khamkar accused him of being blinded by "ignorance," pointing to videos of Uddhav Thackeray's well-received visit. He emphasized that Thackeray's visit wasn't a rally or meeting, but a simple branch visit, and the gathered crowd wasn't "bought" as claimed by Shinde.

"The crowd spontaneously welcomed Thackeray. These are our dedicated Shiv Sainiks, not paid participants," Khamkar contended, mocking Shinde's criticisms.

Khamkar's remarks suggest that Andhare, with her local popularity and ability to answer Shinde's accusations effectively, could be a formidable candidate for the Kalyan seat. However, the Thackeray faction is yet to make an official announcement.