Uddhav Thackeray & Fadnavis to skip all-party meeting called to resolve loudspeaker dispute

While the political atmosphere in the state is heated over the issue of loudspeaker, the Thackeray government has convened an all-party meeting on this issue at the Sahyadri Guest House today. The meeting will be chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. The Maharashtra government has already made some rules regarding loudspeakers. But the controversy is not over. MNS president Raj Thackeray has given a deadline of May 3 to the state government on the issue of loudspeaker in mosques. Raj Thackeray has challenged to play Hanuman Chalisa by putting double loudspeakers in front of the mosques if the loudspeakers on the mosques are not removed.

After MNS chief Raj Thackeray, it is learned that Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and former CM and opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis will not attend the meeting called by the state government. Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse and Dy CM Ajit Pawar will chair the meeting.

After the all-party meeting, state Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil will give information regarding the meeting to the media. It will be important to see if the issue of loudspeakers is resolved in this meeting.