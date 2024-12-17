Uddhav Thackeray Feels Bad For NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal, Criticizes Cabinet Expansion Amidst Discontent

NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal is displeased about his exclusion from the cabinet, leading to speculation that he might leave Ajit Pawar's NCP. Shiv Sena (Uddhav) chief Uddhav Thackeray commented on Bhujbal's situation, calling it "very bad." While attending the winter session in Nagpur, Thackeray criticized the cabinet expansion, noting that discussions about reducing the cabinet have generated more interest than the expansion itself. He remarked, "The discontent among those left out is louder than the celebrations of those who received ministerial positions."

Thackeray also targeted Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis following the cabinet expansion, questioning the integrity of the new members: "This is the first time the Chief Minister had to introduce colleagues with substantial evidence against them, including those raided by the ED. What kind of government is this?" Regarding Bhujbal's displeasure, Thackeray said, "If he reaches out, I'll respond. I feel bad for Bhujbal and many others who had expectations." He noted that while Bhujbal hasn't contacted him directly, they occasionally communicate.

Thackeray added, "Many people are reaching out to me, acknowledging that my stance was correct. Experience is the best teacher, and they are learning from it. If they improve, then..."