Uddhav Thackeray issues ultimatum to rebel MLAs, says return by 5 pm today or get sacked

The Shiv Sena on Wednesday issued an ultimatum to all MLAs asking them to attend the 5pm meeting at chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's residence failing which the absent MLAs will be considered to have quit the party voluntarily. The warning also said if MLAs are absent without proper reason, action will be initiated against them to cancel their membership as per constitutional provisions. The letter has been issued by party chief whip Sunil Prabhu.

The development follows the Cabinet meeting which Uddhav Thackeray attended virtually as he tested Covid positive. It was widely speculated that after possibly losing the majority because of Eknath Shinde's sudden rebellion, Uddhav may resign in the Cabinet meeting itself. However, Cabinet members who attended the meeting said regular issues were only discussed.The Shiv Sena-led government in Maharashtra is facing a crisis following rebellion from a group of MLAs led by Eknath Shinde. Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari was admitted to a private hospital in south Mumbai after testing Coronavirus positive.Eknath Shinde, the leader of rebellion.

