Uddhav Thackeray lashes out at PM Modi over Babri Masjid's demolition

The ongoing Babri Masjid demolition issue has gained attention in Maharashtra, with BJP leader Chandrakant Patil denying Shiv Sena and Balasaheb Thackeray's involvement. Uddhav Thackeray, in response, criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi and highlighted that his name was absent during the Babri Masjid's fall.

Uddhav Thackeray commented, "When the Babri Masjid was demolished, everyone was hiding like rats in their burrows. No one was willing to come out. Even during that time, our Honorable Prime Minister was involved in the Bangladesh War, i.e., Satyagraha. However, though he may have been in the Himalayas during the Babri movement, his name did not surface anywhere."

It seems that all of them are slowly emerging from their burrows. Who says I was in this jail and that jail? Thackeray has also questioned why he remained silent for so many years. It appears that they are trying to erase the history not only of the Mughals but also that of the Hindus. Additionally, Uddhav Thackeray has claimed that Shiv Sainiks saved Mumbai when the Shiv Sena was not in power in the city after the Babri Masjid demolition.