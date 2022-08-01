Uddhav Thackeray meets Sanjay Raut's family after his arrest

After Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's arrest, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray met Raut's family. Sanjay Raut's mother, wife Varsha, daughter and other family members were present on this occasion. At this time Uddhav Thackeray said that the Shiv Sena party and himself are supporting Sanjay Raut.

Sanjay Raut is considered to be close to Uddhav Thackeray. After the rebellion in Shiv Sena, Sanjay Raut strongly defended Uddhav Thackeray. Raut also played an important role in forming the Mahavikas Aghadi government. Hence Shiv Sena got a big shock after ED arrested Sanjay Raut on Sunday night. After that, what role will Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray take? Uddhav Thackeray met the Raut family before holding the press conference today.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray arrived at his residence in Bhandup this afternoon. On this occasion, MP Arvind Sawant was also present with him. Uddhav Thackeray visited the family members and comforted him. It was said to be a personal and family visit. In this meeting, Uddhav Thackeray inquired about the health of Sanjay Raut's mother. He also said that Shiv Sena is with Raut. It was a meeting of only ten minutes. After the meeting, Uddhav Thackeray left for Matoshree.