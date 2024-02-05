Uddhav Thackeray Questions Lack of Action by Probe Agency on BJP MLA's Allegations Against CM Eknath Shinde

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray asked why no probe agency swung into action following allegations made by BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad against Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Thackeray addressed the issue during a public rally in Rajapur tehsil of Ratnagiri district.

Ganpat Gaikwad, a BJP MLA recently arrested for firing at a political rival, alleged that Shinde owes him crores of rupees. He further claimed that Shinde will betray the BJP.

During the rally, Thackeray expressed bewilderment over the inaction, stating, Why has no action been taken against the chief minister when BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad has levelled serious allegations against him?

Thackeray underscored the need for scrutiny, stating, If it is true, then why has no probe agency swung into action? I want people to think before they go to vote.

If the Union government can send probe (agency) officials to the houses of (former Jharkhand CM) Soren and (Delhi CM) Kejriwal, why no similar urge is shown and Shinde's house is not raided?" he asked. Thackeray further said he wanted to ask the ruling BJP's supporters that if their own MLA's issues were not being addressed by the government, why were they backing their party.

