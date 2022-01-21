Uddhav Thackeray ranks 4th in the list of best performing CMs

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who is currently not very active in public events due to illness, is still popular. Thackeray's name has been included in the top 5 Chief Ministers of the country. Uddhav Thackeray is ranked fourth in the survey conducted by India Today Media Group. It is noteworthy that the name of Yogi Adityanath, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, is not included in the survey. India Today asked the people of each state about the performance of their Chief Minister. The list of 9 Chief Ministers who got more than 43% votes was published. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik tops the list. 71.1 per cent people are satisfied with Patnaik's work.

Patnaik is followed by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the list of popular chief ministers. 69.9 per cent people are satisfied with her performance. At number three is Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin. 67.5 per cent people expressed satisfaction over his administration. This is followed by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. 61.8 per cent people are satisfied with his work. Kerala Chief Minister (61.6 per cent) is fifth on the list, while Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (57.9 per cent) is sixth. BJP has only one Chief Minister in the list of 9 Chief Ministers. Hemant Vishwa Sarma is at number seven. In Assam, 56.6 per cent people expressed satisfaction with his performance. It is followed by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel (51.4 per cent) and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (44.9 per cent).



