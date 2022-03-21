Uddhav Thackeray rejects any alliance with AIMIM, by calling it BJP's team

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday rejected any future alliance with All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) he called it the BJP's team adding it a conspiracy by the opposition to defame Shiv Sena.

Slamming RSS and BJP for calling his party, Janab Sena he also asked that the Khan or Janab should be added to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s name. He further urged Sainiks to expose BJP’s and RSS’s love for Muslims, “People need to be shown that BJP’s Hindutva is a hoax... We have seen how many pro-Pakistan things took place in whose tenure...Should we call them the Pakistan Janta Party or Hizbul Janata Party?” he said.

“In the past, they used to say Islam is under threat, but now they are saying Hindus are under threat…to spread fear...Shiv Sena is being called Janab Sena. We have not given up Hindutva. Looking at the game, MIM has offered to join the MVA for no reason... This is the real trick. The MIM would make the offer and then BJP would launch a barrage of criticism saying Sena has walked away from Hindutva...We are not helpless for power like the BJP. It is unthinkable to go with MIM,” he said.

