Uddhav Thackeray Responds to Bombay High Court’s Ban on Maharashtra Bandh Over Badlapur Assault Case

Maharashtra Bandh has been called on August 24 by the Maha Vikas Aghadi to protest the recent atrocities in Badlapur. However, a petition was filed against this in the Bombay High Court. During the hearing, the court clarified that political parties have no right to shut down Maharashtra, deeming the bandh illegal. Following this decision, leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi announced their withdrawal of the bandh. Uddhav Thackeray, head of the Thackeray group, addressed the media to clarify his position.

The bandh was initially called by the Maha Vikas Aghadi to protest the Badlapur atrocities case and the increasing incidents of violence against women. However, the Bombay High Court's ruling against the bandh has led Sharad Pawar to call for its withdrawal, with Congress also deciding to respect the court's decision. Despite this, Uddhav Thackeray expressed his disagreement with the court's ruling.

Thackeray stated, "Tomorrow's bandh was against injustice. While I appreciate the court's promptness in prohibiting the bandh, I expect the same urgency in punishing the accused in this crime. Although we do not agree with the High Court's decision, we must respect the court. However, pursuing the matter in the Supreme Court may take time, and we find it challenging for everyone to do so." He confirmed that the bandh would be withdrawn.

He further remarked, "If calling it a bandh means we must remain silent, what about marches and strikes? Are those also banned? Don't people have the right to express their feelings? I had appealed to the public to participate in the bandh, but I did not encourage any violence. The incident in Badlapur has instilled fear in people's minds. We will respect the law, but I plan to sit at Shiv Sena Bhavan's square tomorrow at 11 o'clock. If anyone tries to stop me, I will have no choice but to appeal to the people's court."