Uddhav Thackeray revamps party structure ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday restructured the party organisation. After the split in Shiv Sena, Thackeray has been working to rebuild the party. In the latest move, he announced a new national executive of Shiv Sena (UBT). The former Chief Minister appointed six of his trusted leaders to the post of 'Shiv Sena leader', the second most important post in the party after the post of party chief.

The national executive of Shiv Sena (UBT) has a total of 16 leaders including 10 deputy leaders, 3 secretaries and 3 organisation ministers.Varun Sardesai and Sainath Durge - two youth leaders considered to be close to Aditya Thackeray - have also been given a place in the new executive.Eknath Shinde and 39 MLAs had walked out and revolted against the leadership of the Shiv Sena, leading to a split in the party and the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra, which was led by Uddhav Thackeray and also included the NCP and Congress. The Shinde and Thackeray factions of the Sena have been locked in a battle since then. After he was appointed as the new CM of Maharashtra, Shinde was put on floor test which he won in the Maharashtra legislative assembly with 164 votes polled in favour of him, 99 against.