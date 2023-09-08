Uddhav Thackeray should not not teach us loyalty: Eknath Shinde

Eknath Shinde, the chief minister of Maharashtra, has criticised the opposition alliance INDIA and former chief minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray on the issue during the debate over Santana Dharma in the nation.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had visited the Krishna Janmashtami celebration in Thane when he spoke to the media and said Leaders of INDIA have united against Hindus, now their faces against Hinduism have been exposed. Former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is silent on this matter. Everyone saw his loyalty, for power he sold loyalty, he sold Balasaheb's thoughts, he should not teach us loyalty, Eknath Shinde said.

Speaking further on the state's debate over Maratha reservations, the chief minister stated that our government is dedicated to giving the Maratha people a reservation. The government is very serious about the Maratha reservation. Reservation was given when Devendra Fadnavis was the Chief Minister but that reservation was rejected by the High Court during the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. Our government is committed to giving reservations to Marathas. The government will work to show the court that the Maratha community is socially backward.