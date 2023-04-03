Uddhav Thackeray swipes at PM Modi and BJP over degree and alliance

Shiv Sena chief and former CM Uddhav Thackeray has taken a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the college degree row, a day after the Gujarat High Court fined Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Rs 25,000 for asking for details of PM Modi's degrees.

"There are many young people with degrees but without jobs... When PM is asked to show his degree, the fine is Rs 25,000. What is this college which doesn't come out to feel proud of the fact that their college is where the Prime Minister studied?" said Mr Thackeray, who heads the "Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray" faction of the Sena.

The high court had told Mr Kejriwal that the information he sought was not relevant to the Prime Minister's role. It said details of PM Modi's educational qualifications are already in the public domain.

Thackeray also attacked the BJP, his former ally, over allegations that he stitched an alliance with the ideologically different Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party just for becoming chief minister.

"Yes, we did come together for power. But despite losing it, we are still together and even stronger," Mr Thackeray said, referring to how Sena leader Eknath Shinde revolted with over 40 MLAs and formed a new government with the BJP.

Thackeray accused the BJP of polarising people whenever they see an opportunity.

"Whenever there is election, they polarise people... There is this Hindu Jan Akrosh despite having what they call a great Hindu Prime Minister. Still they are holding akrosh sabhas. Of what use is their greatness?" former CM said.

"They accuse me of leaving Hindutva. Give me at least one example of me leaving Hindutva... Despite taking oath on the Constitution, if you are going to polarise, then you are insulting the Constitution," he said, adding the BJP wants to control the judiciary, which fortunately the judiciary has not allowed to happen. He gave the example of Israel, where citizens led by a labour union rose in protest against the Benjamin Netanyahu's hard-right government's controversial push to overhaul the justice system. "This is how democracy works," Thackeray added.