Uddhav Thackeray Targets Amit Shah on Nepotism Comments: 'Did Jay Shah Teach Cricket to Tendulkar?'

Mumbai: Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the political atmosphere is heating up with the Shiv Sena-UBT party taking on the BJP. Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray addressed a public meeting in Panvel in Navi Mumbai. He also responded to Home Minister Amit Shah's criticism on the issue of nepotism and questioned the selection of Jay Shah as BCCI head. Amit Shah had targeted parties in the INDIA alliance, saying Uddhav Thackeray wants to make his son the chief minister. Since then, questions have been raised about Jay Shah's selection.

Amit Shah spoke on the Nepotism of the Congress during an interview. Apart from Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray, Lalu Prasad Yadav, Mamata Banerjee, and Stalin were also targeted over dynastic politics. Amit Shah had targeted the Shiv Sena on the issue of nepotism, saying That Uddhav Thackeray wants to make his son the Chief Minister.

Now Uddhav Thackeray himself has hit back at Amit Shah in a public meeting. "Amit Shah is on a tour of Maharashtra today, he should answer my question.

"Amit Shah talks about dynastic politics and says that Uddhav Thackeray wants to make his son the Chief Minister. Yes, I want to make my son the Chief Minister, but he will do so after getting votes." Uddhav Thackeray took a dig at Amit Shah, saying that the post of Chief Minister of Maharashtra is not the post of BCCI president. "Amit Shah is coming to Maharashtra tomorrow, he should answer, what is Jay Shah's contribution to cricket? Did Jay Shah teach Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, or the currently successful Jaiswal?" he asked. Earlier, MP Sanjay Raut had also raised a similar question in response to Amit Shah's criticism.