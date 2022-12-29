Uddhav Thackeray targets Maha CM Eknath Shinde says those who don't have courage to build anything indulge in stealing and capturing

Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray has targeted Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde leading the party's rival camp, saying that those who do not have courage to build anything resort to stealing and capturing. His statement comes a day after both the Sena factions faced off at the party's office in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters in south Mumbai.

According to a report of PTI, The clash led to tension for about an hour before the police intervened. Talking to reporters at the Maharashtra legislature complex here, Thackeray said the government is yet to give a proper response on the supplementary demands of Rs 52,000 crore, incentives for Vidarbha and farmers hit due to unseasonal rains.

Those who don't have the courage to build anything steal and capture, Thackeray said. They have an inferiority complex and then they steal others' parties and offices, he added. The confrontation at the BMC took place after Shinde faction MP Rahul Shewale, former civic body's standing committee chairman Yashwant Jadhav and former corporator Sheetal Mhatre, all belonging to the Shinde-led Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena, entered the party office on Wednesday evening. Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) faction's former corporators, including Ashish Chemburkar and Sachin Padwal objected to their presence, leading to heated exchanges, sources said.

