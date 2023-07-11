Uddhav Thackeray targets PM Modi over his comments on Rs 70,000 crore scam by NCP

A day after a Pune trust chose Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Tilak National Award and invited Sharad Pawar to the occasion on August 1 as the principal guest, Uddhav Thackeray, the leader of the Shiv Sena (UBT), attacked the PM for his comments on a Rs 70,000 crore scam by the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Prominent among the invitees is Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar, who joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government in Maharashtra as deputy chief minister on July 2 while eight MLAs of his camp were sworn in as ministers. What happened to the Rs 70,000 crore scam? Who all will be there on the stage? That (the NCP) party is with you, Thackeray told reporters.

Addressing booth workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Bhopal last month, Modi had said there were allegations of scams of nearly Rs 70,000 crore against NCP, including the Maharashtra Cooperative Bank scam, irrigation scam and illegal mining scam. Slamming the BJP-led Centre over the alleged misuse of probe agencies to target Opposition parties, Thackeray said, Time is cruel. When it turns against them, it will be difficult for them.