Uddhav Thackeray threatens to protest if Governor Koshyari not removed over remarks on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray slammed the Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari describing him as a parcel sent via Amazon over his recent statement on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and demanded his immediate removal.

This governor who is a parcel sent via Amazon to Maharashtra by central government, if they don't take him back within two to five days, a statewide protest or bandh will be organized, Thackeray said.

Koshyari had said last week during an event in Aurangabad that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was an icon of olden days.

Governor Koshyari's comments on Maratha icon Chhatrapati Shivaji have triggered anger across the political spectrum, with the ruling Eknath Shinde Sena and its ally BJP, too, speaking up, NDTV reported.