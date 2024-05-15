Uddhav Thackeray Tried to Deceive His Allies Twice, Says CM Eknath Shinde

"There was a personal meeting with the Prime Minister in Delhi, in which it was decided that Shiv Sena-BJP would come together again. The MLAs had also expressed their desire to go with the BJP. But Uddhav Thackeray once deceived the BJP, deceived the Grand Alliance and the people of the state, and left Balasaheb's thoughts." Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has claimed that Uddhav Thackeray tried to deceive the Maha Vikas Aghadi as well.

Also Read | Mumbai Traffic Police Implement Extensive Measures for PM Modi's Ghatkopar Roadshow



Eknath Shinde said that Sharad Pawar was also upset when Uddhav Thackeray was thinking of going back with the BJP. "He cheated twice. He could not resist the temptation of a chair, so he tried to suspend 12 BJP MLAs. After that, the plan was to implicate a few more people in the crime and put them in jail, to break 20-25 MLAs. The politics of divisiveness continues to be your job. Shiv Sena and Shiv Sainiks were being decimated. Balasaheb's thoughts were abandoned." Shinde accused Uddhav Thackeray of planning to keep his chair strong for five years.

"At the MVA candidate's campaign rally, we saw a Pakistani flag, while Iqbal Musa, an accused in the 1993 bomb blasts, was campaigning for Uddhav Thackeray candidate. This is their Hindutva and nationalism. Hundreds of Mumbaikars lost their lives in the blasts. He found that Kasab did not kill Hemant Karkare. "Pakistan has a nuclear bomb, it is their nationality to sit on their lap," he said, adding that the patriotic voters of this country and the state will show them their place on the 20th." Shinde was speaking at an event organized by a TV news channel.

"During the Covid period, I was wearing PPE kits and going among people. He (Thackeray) sat at home, patting himself on the back. People were dying during Covid times and they were indulging in corruption in the name of Covid centres. They were given 300 grams of khichdi money but distributed 100 grams of khichdi. Dead bodies were being bought for Rs 600 in Thane and Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000 in Mumbai. They looted money by showing fake doctors and false patients in Covid centers. We have evidence of this. Inquired are underway", Shinde alleged.