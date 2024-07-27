Uddhav Thackeray Turns 64: Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad and MLA Aslam Shaikh Wish Sena UBT Chief on His Birthday

Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad and MLA Aslam Shaikh arrived at the residence of Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray to wish him on his 64th birthday on Saturday, July 27.

A birthday banner celebrating Uddhav Thackeray's 64th birthday had the message, "Beshak Sangharsh Ke Hamare Din Lumbe Hain, Par Hamare Hausle Bhi Buland Hain." It also referred to him as the head of the family of Maharashtra.

Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad and MLA Aslam Shaikh Arrive to Wish Uddhav Thackeray on His 64th Birthday

Maharashtra: Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad and MLA Aslam Shaikh arrives to wish Uddhav Thackeray on his 64th birthday pic.twitter.com/QmTicNYAwk — IANS (@ians_india) July 27, 2024

Also Read | Balasaheb Thackeray dazzles in portrait made with 27,000 diamonds.

One of these banners even mentioned Uddhav Thackeray as Chief Minister. Shiv Sena Thackeray faction leader and double Maharashtra Kesari wrestler Chandrahar Patil put up this banner. Meanwhile, Uddhav Thackeray's birthday is being celebrated with great fanfare following his resounding success in the Lok Sabha elections.