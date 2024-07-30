Uddhav Thackeray Urges All Community Leaders to Appeal to PM Modi in Delhi Over Reservation Limits, Asserts State Lacks Authority

Uddhav Thackeray, during a press conference at Matoshree, asserted that the power to raise the reservation limit lies with the Lok Sabha, not the state government. He called on people from all communities to converge in Delhi and appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing their willingness to accept any decision he may make. Thackeray's remarks followed his meeting with protesters from the Maratha community, highlighting ongoing discussions around reservation policies.

Uddhav Thackeray stated that the state lacks the authority to raise reservation limits, citing the example of Bihar where a similar attempt was overturned by the court. He suggested that the issue should be addressed in the Lok Sabha and expressed his willingness to accompany MPs to Delhi. Thackeray urged Marathas, Dhangars, and other communities to appeal directly to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, noting Modi's background as a member of a backward community who has experienced poverty. He said that Modi’s decision on reservation would be accepted, and called for clarity on whether increasing tribal reservation limits would affect any communities adversely. Thackeray affirmed that his party would support any solution in the Lok Sabha to enhance reservation limits.

Watch:

Uddhav Thackeray has expressed his belief that the Maratha community deserves justice and that this cannot be achieved at the state level. Hesaid that only the Lok Sabha has the authority to increase reservation limits and affirmed that his party is prepared to accept any decision made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this regard. Thackeray urged people from all communities to travel to Delhi and appeal to Modi directly, citing his background and experience as a basis for addressing the issue. He argued that seeking rights is not a crime but noted that any changes to reservation limits must be legislated in the Lok Sabha. Thackeray also questioned why the state government has not resolved the issue over the past two and a half years and who might have impeded their efforts.

Uddhav Thackeray criticized the government for merely making appearances with political leaders without taking substantial action on reservation issues. He reiterated Shiv Sena's consistent support for reservation proposals and said the party’s commitment to seeking an inclusive solution rather than engaging in political maneuvering. Thackeray accused certain political figures of exploiting the community for their own gain, warning against divisive tactics that could harm Maharashtra. He called for unity among all communities and pledged Shiv Sena’s readiness to assist in finding a resolution if needed.