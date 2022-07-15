Uddhav Thackeray visits Byculla Shiv Sena branch after attack on Shivsainik

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray today visited the Shiv Sena branch in Byculla and questioned the office bearers. After the attack on the car of 2 Shiv Sainiks last night, Uddhav Thackeray went to the Shiv Sena branch today and interacted with the Shiv Sainiks, supported them. He also warned that they will not tolerate if hiv Sainik are hurt in any manner. He also accused the police of laxity.

The car of Shiv Sainiks Baban Gawkar and Vijay Kamtekar was attacked by unknown persons on Thursday night. Then today Uddhav Thackeray visited the branch number 208 in Byculla. At this time, the concerned office bearers narrated the hardships brought upon them. Uddhav Thackeray was told that even their complaint was not taken by the police after the attack. Who is in charge of the police station there? Uddhav Thackeray appealed to the police that they should not get involved in politics.

Shiv Sainiks will not tolerate even if their hair is shocked. Police should not get involved in politics. If anything happens, you will be responsible for all this, said Uddhav Thackeray addressing the police.