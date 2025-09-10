Uddhav Thackeray Visits Raj Thackeray Again, Intensifying Alliance Speculation

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday visited his cousin and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray here amid the buzz of an alliance between the two parties. A meeting between the two party chiefs and their leaders is underway at ‘Shivtirth’, the residence of Raj Thackeray.This is the second public interaction between the two cousins. Earlier, Uddhav had visited Shivtirth on the occasion of the Ganesh festival.

The cousins had addressed a joint rally on July 5 at Worli in Mumbai to oppose the alleged imposition of Hindi in schools by the state government. During the joint rally which happened after 19 years, Uddhav said that they had come together to stay together, while Raj said that the Marathi people would want to fulfil the dream of the late Bal Thackeray. Raj Thackeray, however, later said that the political reconciliation would be decided later and would be formally announced if it happens. Uddhav Thackeray said that he was happy that Raj Thacekeray visited him.

Senior Sena (UBT) leader Bhaskar Jadhav said that the meeting of two brothers is an indication of an alliance formation. “The discussion of the alliance does not take place publicly, but they need to happen seriously and secretly. This is an indicator of what is expected to happen in future and what was dreamt by Marathi Manoos. This is an auspicious day for us. Maharashtra was divided for the last two decades and has come together now. The meeting has created rejoice, it is inspirational and has created new hopes. It also indicates that the alliance is being made,” he said.