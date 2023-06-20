Uddhav Thackeray was ousted from power by his supporters and people of Maharashtra, says Anurag Thakur

Union Minister Anurag Thakur criticised former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for his remarks regarding Covid vaccines, said Thackeray was ousted from power by his supporters and the people of Maharashtra. The world believes that India provided free vaccines and medicines to 160 countries and free of cost to the people of the country. Due to the fear of Covid, he did not come out of the house and forgot the people of the state.

Uddhav Thackeray should be ashamed that Sadhus were attacked and killed in Palghar during his govt, said Union Minister Anurag Thakur, in Mumbai.

Uddhav Thackeray questioned the function of other pharmaceutical firms in his statement on Monday if Prime Minister Modi was the only one in charge of making the vaccinations. Additionally, he complimented Modi, referring to him as the world leader or Vishwaguru, and implied that if Modi created the vaccines, he could rule over the entire cosmos.